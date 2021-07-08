Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 116,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of Ferro worth $21,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,928,000 after buying an additional 367,596 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after buying an additional 156,204 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ferro by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 257,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter worth $17,955,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ferro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 948,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOE opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.55. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOE. G.Research cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

