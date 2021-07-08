Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,484 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $24,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 300,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 37,941 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 302.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after buying an additional 464,068 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,818,000 after buying an additional 497,470 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

