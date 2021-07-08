Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of Workhorse Group worth $23,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 911,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,022,000 after acquiring an additional 66,726 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WKHS shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 2.71.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.