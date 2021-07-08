Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.85% of First Bancorp worth $22,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 228.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 147,813 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 18.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

