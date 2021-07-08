Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,917 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Schneider National worth $22,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Schneider National by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

SNDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens cut Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.