Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 845,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Santander Consumer USA worth $22,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

Shares of SC opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $41.10.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

