Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Acushnet worth $22,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $18,754,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,914,000 after purchasing an additional 192,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 511.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,060 shares during the period. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOLF opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $54.20.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

