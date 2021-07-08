Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Travere Therapeutics worth $23,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $215,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after buying an additional 123,057 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,563,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TVTX. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Wedbush downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

TVTX stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.67. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

