GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Up 5.8% This Week

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $64,563.80 and approximately $117.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,874.80 or 2.19937437 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 192.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,532,549 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

