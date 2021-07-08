GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Up 10.1%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s stock price shot up 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.12. 1,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 410,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

