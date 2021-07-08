Ghost (GHOST) Price Tops $0.53 on Exchanges

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. In the last week, Ghost has traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $399,890.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001609 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00055658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.65 or 0.00902782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005274 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,803,386 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

