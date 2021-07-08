GHOSTPRISM Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $13.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00056788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.00933626 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 99.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOST is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,537,456 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.