Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.31.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded down C$0.85 on Thursday, reaching C$23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,993. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.75. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.60 and a 52-week high of C$26.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

