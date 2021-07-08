GINcoin Price Tops $0.0042 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 87.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, GINcoin has traded 86.1% lower against the US dollar. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $33,630.62 and $2.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,642.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,159.57 or 0.06615768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $491.66 or 0.01506192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.23 or 0.00398945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00153963 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.35 or 0.00635209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.79 or 0.00434372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.14 or 0.00346597 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

GINcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

