GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK) recently:

7/7/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/7/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/6/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,590 ($20.77) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/5/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/1/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/28/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,370 ($17.90) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,300 ($16.98).

6/24/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/21/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Libertas Partners. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock.

6/15/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on the stock.

Shares of GSK traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,426 ($18.63). The stock had a trading volume of 8,218,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,954. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,378.68. The firm has a market cap of £71.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders bought a total of 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889 in the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

