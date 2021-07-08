GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GSK. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON:GSK traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,426 ($18.63). 8,218,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,908,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,378.68. The firm has a market cap of £71.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.