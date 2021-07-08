GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $108.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. Research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.80%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.