Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GLNCY. Bank of America raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue raised shares of Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Glencore stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.73. 425,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,793. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

