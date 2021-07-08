Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 87,466 shares.The stock last traded at $24.95 and had previously closed at $25.58.

GLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $861.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.97%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $70,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 20,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $570,073.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 71,318 shares of company stock worth $1,910,761. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter worth $64,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

