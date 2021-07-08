Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Globus Medical worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $46,875,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,180 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 322,334 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 187.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 486,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 317,200 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $9,622,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 423,855 shares of company stock worth $31,138,835. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GMED stock opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.26.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

