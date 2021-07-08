GNY (GNY) Price Down 16.1% This Week

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. GNY has a total market cap of $65.34 million and approximately $164,307.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GNY has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

