GoByte (GBX) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $413,991.46 and $56.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000059 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

