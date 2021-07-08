Golden Goose (GOLD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $557,039.00

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $557,039.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00123660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00166803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,802.72 or 0.99620041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.90 or 0.00950264 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

