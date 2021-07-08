Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Shares Down 5.2%

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. 946,490 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 738,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Golden Minerals to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 89.15% and a negative net margin of 143.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

