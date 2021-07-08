Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.45. Approximately 10,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 995,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

GNOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

