Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.45. Approximately 10,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 995,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.
GNOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.
About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)
Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.