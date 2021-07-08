Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 28,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,044,673 shares.The stock last traded at $10.08 and had previously closed at $10.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pareto Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 30.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

