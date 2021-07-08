Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 200,598 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 200,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Cimarex Energy worth $75,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEC opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.89. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

