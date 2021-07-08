Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 53,713 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,713 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Avery Dennison worth $84,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $209.51 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $109.99 and a 1 year high of $226.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.45.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.