Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 596,481 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,765,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of Summit Materials worth $77,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Summit Materials by 26.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SUM opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

