Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,060,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,199 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Nucor worth $85,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 69,222 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 43,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 28,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.09. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

