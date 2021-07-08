Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,724,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.82% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $74,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,621,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,439,000 after buying an additional 196,269 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $4,195,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,619 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.39. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.