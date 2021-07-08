Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 58,568 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Fair Isaac worth $76,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $521.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $499.65. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $547.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at $80,035,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock worth $19,295,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.44.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

