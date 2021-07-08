Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 712,812 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,812 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of CubeSmart worth $77,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $48.35.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

