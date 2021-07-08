Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of DTE Energy worth $74,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.14.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $113.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $290.86.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

