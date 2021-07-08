Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 199.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,753,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,833,435 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $85,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,287,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,148 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,004,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,319 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $728,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10,764.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 390,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 386,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

CNQ stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.3855 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

