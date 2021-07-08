Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,158,254 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $75,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

