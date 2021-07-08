Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Canadian National Railway worth $84,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CNI. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $106.03 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.