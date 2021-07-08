Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $74.88 Million Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 232,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.78% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $74,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,879,000 after purchasing an additional 156,057 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.61 and a quick ratio of 23.61. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.84. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

