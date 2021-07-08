Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $75.43 Million Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,629 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $75,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 337.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.26 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

