Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $75.69 Million Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Enstar Group worth $75,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Enstar Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Enstar Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $235.97 on Thursday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $148.56 and a 1 year high of $269.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.68.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 77.04%. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

