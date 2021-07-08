Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $76.13 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Gartner worth $76,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Gartner by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

NYSE:IT opened at $257.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.76. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $258.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

