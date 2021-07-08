Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $77.16 Million Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,946,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Trip.com Group worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.29. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

