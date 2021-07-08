Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $80.33 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Conagra Brands worth $80,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,846,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,698 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,913,000 after buying an additional 1,510,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

