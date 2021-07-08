Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $83.41 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,187,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018,289 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Cloudflare worth $83,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Cloudflare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

NET opened at $108.35 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $110.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of -257.98 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $3,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 72,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,221.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 998,593 shares of company stock worth $84,066,178 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Cowen began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.31.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

