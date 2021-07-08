Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $84.81 Million Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,656 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of Avalara worth $84,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 427.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVLR. Raymond James cut their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.21.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $164.68 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.22 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $259,393.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,798 shares of company stock worth $14,225,890 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

