Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $85.31 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Deckers Outdoor worth $85,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 76.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 43.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,549,000 after acquiring an additional 85,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 50.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DECK opened at $390.60 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $396.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DECK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.47.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

