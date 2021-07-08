Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 284.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,949,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,442,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.04% of Genpact worth $83,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in G. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Genpact by 71.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Genpact by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Genpact stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

