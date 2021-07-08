Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 872,538 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.18% of MDU Resources Group worth $74,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,168,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,426,000 after buying an additional 1,071,406 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,751,000 after buying an additional 553,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after buying an additional 375,994 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $8,673,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDU. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,539.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDU opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.99.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

