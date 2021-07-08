Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,710 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Sanofi worth $75,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

