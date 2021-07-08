Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.19% of The AZEK worth $77,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in The AZEK by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in The AZEK by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other The AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $955,524.10. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $2,187,350.00. Insiders sold a total of 290,423 shares of company stock valued at $13,190,256 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

